10 Inmates on the Run After Big Jail Escape in Louisiana

Police in Louisiana are searching for 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish jail—now that an 11th has been caught after a foot chase in New Orleans' French Quarter. The men, who were awaiting trial, were discovered missing at 8:30am Friday during a regular head count, NBC News reports; the public was not informed until after 10am, per WWL . At a news conference later in the day, Sheriff Susan Hutson called the mass escape a "very serious and unacceptable situation." Several of the inmates are charged with violent crimes, including murder and attempted murder, and a sheriff's official said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff said anyone who spots escapees should not approach them. "We're actively working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in a full-scale search operation," Hutson said. People thought to be past victims of the escapees have been taken from their homes to safe places, New Orleans police said, per ABC News. Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick asked witnesses in their prosecutions to also go someplace safe. The sheriff said an investigation has begun to learn how the escape happened. "Any lapses or failures that contributed to this incident will be addressed swiftly and with full accountability," Hutson said, per the AP. (More escape stories.)