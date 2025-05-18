Louisiana Officials Trace Inmates' Escape

Seven inmates remained on the run Sunday after a bold escape from New Orleans' main jail, as authorities race to find them and investigate what they said appears to be an inside job. Officials said the fugitives, who were awaiting trial on charges including murder and burglary, may have already fled the state. The FBI has increased resources in the area and is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the inmates' arrests. Police have asked the public to stay vigilant and report tips, warning that anyone caught assisting escapees—who were discovered missing Friday morning —could face charges as accomplices.

About 200 officers and several agencies are involved in the search. Those still missing are Jermaine Donald, Antoine Massey, Leo Tate, Lenton Vanburen, Derrick Groves, Gary Price, and Corey Boyd. Three of the 10 escapees have been captured. One was caught after a foot chase in the French Quarter, another was tracked down after a Crimestoppers tip, and a third was found near Chef Menteur Highway. Authorities say the inmates got out by breaking through a cell wall—behind a toilet—before scaling a fence with blankets to get past barbed wire. Surveillance footage shows the group running from the jail and changing clothes in a nearby neighborhood. The escape was only discovered hours later during a standard headcount.

Officials identified several security lapses, including unmonitored video feeds, malfunctioning cell doors, and chronic understaffing—a single supervisor and 36 staff members were overseeing 1,400 inmates at the time. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson acknowledged it was unlikely the escape happened without staff involvement. Three employees are on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. Louisiana's attorney general is calling for a full review, citing a breakdown in jail procedures. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)