Gwyneth Paltrow Has More to Say About 'Vagina' Candle

She apparently wasn't expecting 'punk rock idea' to appear on Goop website
Posted May 19, 2025 6:24 PM CDT
It's been five years since Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle brand released its "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle—and she says it began as a joke. "That product is so fascinating because we were messing around with different scents one day and I smelled something and I was like 'Oh, that smells like ... you know," she said during a talk at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit over the weekend, per Variety. She said she thought perfumer Douglas Little was joking when he talked about turning it into a Goop product. "All of a sudden, it was literally on the website," she said. "And then we broke the internet again. And then it took us a long time to live that one down."

"But I kept it on the site because there is an aspect to women's sexuality that I think we're socialized to feel a lot of shame," she said, per BuzzFeed."And I sort of loved this kind of punk rock idea, 'We are beautiful and we are awesome and go f--- yourself.'" Goop described the fragrance as "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed." The $75 candle was discontinued years ago, though it inspired Goop follow-ups including "This Smells Like My Orgasm," "This Smells Like My Prenup," and "Hands off My Vagina," TMZ reports. According to Jezebel, it now sells for $400 on the resale market. (More Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)

