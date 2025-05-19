Gwyneth Paltrow Has More to Say About 'Vagina' Candle

It's been five years since Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle brand released its "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle—and she says it began as a joke. "That product is so fascinating because we were messing around with different scents one day and I smelled something and I was like 'Oh, that smells like ... you know," she said during a talk at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit over the weekend, per Variety. She said she thought perfumer Douglas Little was joking when he talked about turning it into a Goop product. "All of a sudden, it was literally on the website," she said. "And then we broke the internet again. And then it took us a long time to live that one down."
"But I kept it on the site because there is an aspect to women's sexuality that I think we're socialized to feel a lot of shame," she said, per BuzzFeed."And I sort of loved this kind of punk rock idea, 'We are beautiful and we are awesome and go f--- yourself.'" Goop described the fragrance as "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed." The $75 candle was discontinued years ago, though it inspired Goop follow-ups including "This Smells Like My Orgasm," "This Smells Like My Prenup," and "Hands off My Vagina," TMZ reports. According to Jezebel, it now sells for $400 on the resale market. (More Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)