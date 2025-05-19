Russia Outlaws Amnesty International

Russian authorities outlawed Amnesty International on Monday as an "undesirable organization," a label that under a 2015 law makes involvement with such organizations a criminal offense. The decision by the Russian Prosecutor General's office, announced in an online statement, is the latest in the unrelenting crackdown on Kremlin critics, journalists, and activists that intensified to unprecedented levels after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the AP reports.

The designation means the international human rights group must stop any work in Russia, and it subjects those who cooperate with it or support it to prosecution, including if anyone shares Amnesty International's reports on social media.

Amnesty International's recent statements on Russia included decrying a prison sentence handed to prominent election monitoring activist Grigory Melkonyants as a "brazen and politically motivated clampdown on peaceful activism."