College Student Fatally Shot From the Room Above Him

A Michigan college student was killed during a house party by bullets fired through the floor of an upstairs bedroom, reports Fox News . Authorities are still investigating whether to file criminal charges in the death of Connor Lotterman, 19. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified shooter, age 20, is believed to have found a gun while in the upstairs bedroom before firing it through the floor. Lotterman was struck in the head.

"The shooting was quite intentional," Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jake Sparks tells WOOD-TV. "Multiple rounds were fired. It wasn't like as if it were a one-shot accidental discharge. This was numerous rounds discharged. Although the result of the shooting led to an accidental death, this shooting was intentional." Lotterman, an engineering student at Grand Valley State University, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the May 9 incident but did not survive. Police suspect alcohol contributed to the incident.