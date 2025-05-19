Both Trumps Sign Take It Down Act

President Trump, alongside his wife, Melania, signed the Take It Down Act on Monday, a measure the first lady helped usher through Congress to set stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery online, or "revenge porn." In March, Melania Trump used her first solo public appearance since resuming the role of first lady to travel to Capitol Hill to lobby House members to pass the bill following its approval by the Senate. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier Monday that the first lady was "instrumental in getting this important legislation passed," the AP reports.