Jared Kushner's Dad Gets Gig as Ambassador to France

The Senate has confirmed Charles Kushner—real estate mogul, presidential pardon recipient, and father of presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner—as the new US ambassador to France in a 51-45 vote, the AP reports. Kushner was pardoned by President Trump in 2020, during Trump's first term, after serving time for tax evasion, illegal campaign donations, and witness tampering. Prosecutors alleged that he orchestrated a scheme involving hiring a prostitute to retaliate against a cooperating witness in the case, which resulted in a two-year prison sentence in 2005 and a $508,900 fine for violating federal election rules.

Kushner is the founder of Kushner Companies, a major real estate firm. He comes to his new post at a time when US-France relations, along with broader US-European ties, have been strained by Trump administration policies on trade and the Ukraine conflict. At his confirmation hearing, Kushner said he would work to strengthen the economic partnership and encourage increased European defense commitments. He referenced his family's Holocaust history, saying he is dedicated to building a stronger alliance. He joins fellow Trump in-law Massad Boulos, father-in-law of Tiffany Trump, in the administration; Boulos is Trump's senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, the Hill reports.

During Kushner's confirmation hearing, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the nomination critical amid unease among European allies. Kushner, in response to questions on his criminal record, stated he made a "serious mistake" for which he had paid a "heavy price." Trump, when he pardoned Kushner, highlighted his subsequent work in reform and charity. Kushner's confirmation gained support from only one Democrat, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who is described as a close friend of Kushner's. In turn, one Republican voted against his confirmation—Alaska's Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Politico reports. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)