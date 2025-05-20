Pardoned Capitol Rioter Charged With Burglary

A Virginia man has been charged with felony burglary after being pardoned for his role in the Capitol riot, per the AP . Zachary Jordan Alam, 33, of Centreville, was arrested May 9 in a neighborhood outside of Richmond, Henrico County police said in a statement. Officers had responded to a call of breaking and entering, where the homeowner said a man came in through a back door, police said. "The man took several items before he was observed by people in the home and was asked to leave," police said. "Officers located the man in a nearby neighborhood and arrested him."

Alam had been sentenced to eight years in prison in November before being pardoned by President Trump. The federal judge who handed down the punishment described Alam as one of the most violent and aggressive rioters. "Those are not the actions of a patriot," US District Judge Dabney Friedrich said at Alam's sentencing. "To say otherwise is delusional."

Alam attended then-President Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally near the White House before joining the mob that attacked the Capitol. He helped other rioters scale barriers outside the Capitol before entering the building through a broken window. On his journey through the Capitol, Alam screamed obscenities at police, tried to kick in a hallway door, and threw a red velvet rope at officers from a balcony. He joined other rioters in trying to breach doors leading to the House chamber, but the entrances were barricaded with furniture and guarded by police. Pushing past officers, Alam punched and shattered three window panes on the doors of the Speaker's Lobby. Another rioter handed him a helmet, which he used to smash the door and glass panes.