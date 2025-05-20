New York State Apologizes for Native American 'Atrocities'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul formally apologized Tuesday for the "atrocities" she says were committed at an upstate boarding school where Native American youths were forcibly separated from their families and forced to assimilate into American society. Speaking on Seneca Nation land alongside tribal leaders, Hochul said students that attended the Thomas Asylum of Orphan and Destitute Indian Children were subjected to "unimaginable physical, emotional, and sexual assaults" during the school's more than 100-year existence, per the AP .

"Instead of being a haven for orphan children, it became a place of nightmares," Hochul said. "A place some would call a torture chamber, the site of sanctioned ethnic cleansing. That's what was going on here. Trying to eradicate the long, proud story of the Senecas." More than 2,500 students from tribes across the state attended the school in western New York, which operated from 1875 to 1957. The Thomas Indian School was originally established by Presbyterian missionaries in 1855 and taken over by the state 20 years later. It was among more than 400 government-supported schools established throughout the country with the goal of assimilating Native American youths.

But the schools, which operated for roughly 150 years, had a devastating impact on Native American communities. Staff at the schools worked to strip children of their traditions and heritage. Teachers and administrators cut their hair, forbade them from speaking their own languages, and forced them into manual labor. Students, forcibly separated from their families, endured torture, sexual abuse, and hatred from school officials. More than 900 children died at the schools, the last of which closed or transitioned into different institutions decades ago.

Seneca President J. Conrad Seneca, whose father attended the school, said the apology is overdue. "The atrocities that our children suffered at the Thomas Indian School have remained hidden in the shadows for far too long," he said in a statement ahead of the visit. "At long last, our people will hear, directly from the Governor, the words we have waited lifetimes for the state of New York to say: 'We're sorry.'"