Books on This Reading List Are Impossible to Find

Another entry in the annals of AI gaffes: A supplement in the Chicago Sun-Times recommended a list of 15 books to read over the summer. The problem? Ten of the books by big-name authors don't actually exist in the real world, reports Ars Technica. Instead, they are figments of the imagination of the artificial intelligence bot deployed by the staffer charged with creating the list. "I do use AI for background at times but always check out the material first," the staffer tells 404 Media. "This time, I did not and I can't believe I missed it because it's so obvious. ... I'm completely embarrassed."