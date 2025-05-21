Chris Brown Catches a Break After Arrest

Chris Brown's upcoming world tour is back on track after a London court granted him bail following charges of a violent nightclub assault more than two years ago. The singer now faces strict conditions as legal proceedings continue, per Reuters . Brown, 36, is accused of hitting music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London club in February 2023—a move prosecutors described as "unprovoked," per the BBC . He hasn't yet entered a plea and didn't appear during the bail hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

The two-time Grammy winner known for songs like "Loyal" and "Under the Influence" was arrested at a Manchester hotel last week after returning to Britain for the first time since the 2023 incident. He was initially denied bail but has now been released on the condition he posts a $5.4 million bond, with an additional $1.3 million due in a week. He must also surrender his passport, except when traveling for tour dates. Brown's "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour is to start June 8 in the Netherlands. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)