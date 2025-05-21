England Is Waging War Against Gonorrhea

England will become the first country to introduce a mass vaccination drive against gonorrhea, targeting primarily gay and bisexual men who either have a history of multiple sexual partners or prior STIs. NHS England will begin offering the vaccine in August at sexual health clinics, with the aim of reversing a steep rise in cases: More than 85,000 infections were recorded in 2023, the highest total since recordkeeping began in 1918, per the BBC . The NHS says that's also three times higher than the number seen in 2012.

The shot, which is actually the meningitis B vaccine given to babies, is estimated to be 30% to 40% effective against gonorrhea. Its effectiveness comes from the similarity between the bacteria that cause meningitis B and gonorrhea. Given the vaccine's partial protection, however, sexual health clinics will need to communicate to patients that it doesn't completely eliminate the risk, especially in the absence of safer sex practices.

Eligible patients will be identified and contacted within the coming weeks, reports the Guardian. Projections from Imperial College London suggest that if uptake is good, the vaccination drive could prevent around 100,000 cases over a decade, saving the NHS nearly $11 million. Some see the move as a way to both reduce clinic pressure and help slow the spread of antibiotic-resistant strains—a growing concern, as gonorrhea bacteria have a long record of evolving resistance to medications.

Health officials in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are evaluating similar programs. Clinicians will have the leeway to offer the vaccine to other people deemed at high risk. Costing about $10.75 per dose, the vaccine will initially be offered alongside shots for mpox, HPV, and hepatitis. "This is excellent news and a landmark moment for sexual health in England," Matt Phillips, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, tells the BBC. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)