Kids' Cereals Are Moving in the Wrong Direction

America's breakfast cereals are getting sweeter, saltier, and fattier, a new study finds—raising fresh questions about what's really fueling the morning routine of millions of children. The study, published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open , analyzed 1,200 newly introduced or reformulated children's ready-to-eat cereals between 2010 and 2023; brand names weren't associated. The researchers found that total fat and sodium per serving increased by roughly one-third over that period. Sugar content rose by nearly 11%, with "a single serving exceeding 45% of the American Heart Association's daily recommended [added sugar] limit for children."

The study also found that while protein content averaged 1.97 grams per serving between 2010 and 2020, it "decreased significantly" to 1.69 grams in 2023. Dietary fiber held steady before 2021 but then decreased from 3.82 grams in 2021 to 2.94 grams in 2023. The findings are particularly notable given that ready-to-eat breakfast cereals are "the most commonly consumed food product among children aged 5 to 12," reports the New York Times per USDA data. About a third of American children eat cereal each morning, while only 10% of kids start their day with eggs. Consumer Affairs notes that "though the study only examined new product launches—and not the full cereal market—it offers critical insight into where the industry may be heading." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)