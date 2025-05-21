Target Drops 5.2% After Boycotts Hit Revenue

The government regularly sells such bonds, which is how it borrows money to pay its bills. In this auction, the US government had to pay a yield as high as 5.047% to attract enough buyers to lend it a total of $16 billion over 20 years. That helped push up yields for all kinds of other Treasurys, including the more widely followed 10-year Treasury. Its yield climbed to 4.59% from 4.48% late Tuesday and from just 4.01% early last month. That's a notable move in the bond market. Yields have been on the rise in part because of concerns that tax cuts currently under consideration in Washington could pile trillions of more dollars onto the US government's debt.

Target sank 5.2% after the retailer reported weaker profit and revenue than analysts expected for the start of the year. The company said it felt some pain from boycotts by customers. It scaled back many diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives earlier this year following criticism from the White House and conservative activists, which drew its own backlash. Perhaps more worryingly for Wall Street, Target also cut its forecast for profit over the full year.

Carter's, which sells apparel for babies and young children, sank 12.6% after cutting its dividend. New CEO Doug Palladini said the company made the move in part because of investments it anticipates making in upcoming years, as well as the possibility that it "may incur significantly higher product costs as the result of the new proposed tariffs on products imported into the United States."