Target Drops 5.2% After Boycotts Hit Revenue

Wall Street slumped on Wednesday under the weight of pressure from the bond market, where Treasury yields climbed on worries about the US government's spiraling debt and other concerns.

The S&P fell 95.85 points, or 1.6%, to 5,844.61 for a second straight drop after breaking a six-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 816.80 points, or 1.9%, to 41,860.44.

The Nasdaq composite sank dropped 270.07 points, or 1.4%, to 18,872.64.

Stocks had been drifting only modestly lower earlier in the day, after Target and other retailers gave mixed forecasts for their upcoming profits. The market then turned sharply lower after the US government released the results for its latest auction of 20-year bonds, the AP reports. That helped send Treasury yields jumping.