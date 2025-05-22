Nike: Yep, We're Raising Prices

As President Trump's tariffs loom, Nike plans to raise prices on many of its footwear and apparel products. A source who spoke to CNBC didn't specifically mention tariffs, but said products for adults will increase in price anywhere from $2 to $10. The new prices will be reflected in this stores as soon as this week, and no later than June 1, the source says. That's about a month before the new tariffs take effect, the Hill reports. Children's products, products costing less than $100, and Nike's Air Force 1 shoe (which costs $115) will not be affected because, the source says, the company does want to be sympathetic to the financial struggles faced by many Americans. Of the Air Force 1 shoe, the source says, "It's a shoe that people in the workplace wear. It's comfortable, accessible."