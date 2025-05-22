Nike: Yep, We're Raising Prices

As President Trump's tariffs loom, Nike plans to raise prices on many of its footwear and apparel products. A source who spoke to CNBC didn't specifically mention tariffs, but said products for adults will increase in price anywhere from $2 to $10. The new prices will be reflected in this stores as soon as this week, and no later than June 1, the source says. That's about a month before the new tariffs take effect, the Hill reports. Children's products, products costing less than $100, and Nike's Air Force 1 shoe (which costs $115) will not be affected because, the source says, the company does want to be sympathetic to the financial struggles faced by many Americans. Of the Air Force 1 shoe, the source says, "It's a shoe that people in the workplace wear. It's comfortable, accessible."
All Nike said in a statement is, "We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning." But the news outlet notes that about half of the company's footwear is manufactured in China and Vietnam, both of which are affected by Trump's tariffs. Nike will also begin selling on Amazon again after a six-year pause during which it focused on its own website and store sales, Yahoo Finance reports. During that time, Nikes were only available on Amazon from independent merchants. (More Nike stories.)