Suspect in Fatal DC Shooting 'Did It for Gaza,' Witness Says

2 Israeli embassy staffers killed near Jewish museum in nation's capital
Posted May 22, 2025 1:00 AM CDT
In this image taken from video provided by WJLA, a spectator watches as law enforcement works the scene after two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.   (WJLA via AP)

The suspect in Wednesday night's fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC, waited around at the scene pretending to be a witness until police arrived, a witness tells CNN. The suspect then allegedly told police, "I did it, I did it for Gaza. Free Palestine!" He allegedly waved a red keffiyeh and chanted "Free, free Palestine" upon being taken into custody, the Guardian reports. Police have identified him as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. More:

  • The witness says before the shootings, the suspect was pacing around outside the Capital Jewish Museum, where the American Jewish Committee was holding an event for young Jewish professionals to meet members of the diplomatic community. The witness says as a group of four exited the building, the suspect approached them and fired. "Early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence," Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino says.

  • The victims have not been identified, but the Israeli ambassador says they were a young couple, and that the man had recently bought a ring for the woman "with the intention of proposing next week in Jerusalem."
  • President Trump responded with a post on Truth Social. "These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"
  • "This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in his own statement. "Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff."
