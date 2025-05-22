Suspect in Fatal DC Shooting 'Did It for Gaza,' Witness Says

The suspect in Wednesday night's fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC, waited around at the scene pretending to be a witness until police arrived, a witness tells CNN. The suspect then allegedly told police, "I did it, I did it for Gaza. Free Palestine!" He allegedly waved a red keffiyeh and chanted "Free, free Palestine" upon being taken into custody, the Guardian reports. Police have identified him as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. More:

The witness says before the shootings, the suspect was pacing around outside the Capital Jewish Museum, where the American Jewish Committee was holding an event for young Jewish professionals to meet members of the diplomatic community. The witness says as a group of four exited the building, the suspect approached them and fired. "Early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence," Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino says.