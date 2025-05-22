2 Israeli Embassy Staffers Shot Dead in Washington, DC

Details of the crime are developing, but FBI says public is not in danger
Posted May 21, 2025 11:44 PM CDT
2 Israeli Embassy Staffers Shot Dead Near DC Jewish Museum
In this image taken from video provided by WJLA, law enforcement work the scene after two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.   (WJLA via AP)

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were fatally shot late Wednesday as the American Jewish Committee hosted an event at a museum in the nation's capital. The staffers have not yet been identified, but a spokesperson for the embassy tells CNN the Israeli ambassador was not at the site of the shooting. "Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum," the spokesperson says. Attorney General Pam Bondi has visited the scene, the Washington Post reports. The FBI, which is working the case with the DC Police, says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

  • "We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. "Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."
  • "We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue," the CEO of the American Jewish Committee said in a statement. "At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families."
  • "The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC—in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured—is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism," said Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.
(More Washington DC shooting stories.)

