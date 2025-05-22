2 Israeli Embassy Staffers Shot Dead in Washington, DC

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were fatally shot late Wednesday as the American Jewish Committee hosted an event at a museum in the nation's capital. The staffers have not yet been identified, but a spokesperson for the embassy tells CNN the Israeli ambassador was not at the site of the shooting. "Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum," the spokesperson says. Attorney General Pam Bondi has visited the scene, the Washington Post reports. The FBI, which is working the case with the DC Police, says there is no ongoing threat to the public.