Indianapolis Colts' Owner Dead at 65

Jim Irsay started his football career as a ball boy. He finished it as a team owner. Along the way, the NFL's music man created his own, unique brand. Irsay worked his way up through the organization, learning how to run a football team, restoring the Colts' once-proud tradition to glory, and created what some have dubbed the greatest guitar collection on Earth—all while battling health issues and addictions to alcohol and painkillers. On Wednesday, Irsay's remarkable journey ended at age 65. Pete Ward, Irsay's longtime right-hand man, made the announcement in a statement, saying Irsay died peacefully in his sleep, the AP reports.

"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community and, most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed," Ward said. "Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them." Irsay battled health issues and became far less visible following a fall at his home Dec. 8, 2023. Police officers responded to a 911 call from Irsay's home and found him breathing but unresponsive and with a bluish skin tone. A month later, Irsay was diagnosed with a respiratory illness. During his annual training camp news conference last summer, Irsay told reporters he was continuing to rehab from two subsequent surgeries.

Irsay had a profound impact on the franchise. With the help of Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, Irsay turned the Colts from a longtime laughingstock into a perennial title contender, even winning a Super Bowl title. He then used that success—and Manning's aura — to help convince city leaders to build a retractable roof dome stadium that opened in 2008 and eventually allowed Indy to host a Super Bowl. "I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay's passing," Manning said on social media. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched." (Click for more on his remarkable life and its many ups and downs.)