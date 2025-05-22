US / CIA Woman Shot Outside CIA Headquarters Authorities say she failed to stop her car at a gate By John Johnson Posted May 22, 2025 8:59 AM CDT Copied The Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, as seen from a plane. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) The CIA had a security issue that resulted in a shooting on Thursday, though details are scant at the moment: A woman failed to stop her vehicle at a gate at the agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia, reports WTOP. The woman was shot with what authorities describe as a non-life-threatening injury to her upper body, per CBS News. The incident happened about 4am, according to NBC News. Fairfax County deputies responded to the scene, though it was not clear who shot the woman. The incident called to mind a March 2021 standoff outside the headquarters in which an FBI agent fatally shot an armed man. (More CIA stories.) Report an error