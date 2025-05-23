Senate's Vote Against CA Law Sets Up Legal Battle

The Senate has upended California's ambitious plan to phase out new gasoline cars, igniting a nationwide legal fight that could redefine the future of electric vehicles for about 40% of the US auto market, the New York Times reports. Thursday's vote was 51-44 in favor of blocking California's plan to phase out new gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2035. The vote, pushed through by Republicans—joined by a single Democrat from Michigan, the center of the American auto industry—sets up a legal showdown and marks the first time Congress has revoked a waiver granted to California under the Clean Air Act. California has long been granted waivers allowing it to set tougher emissions standards than the federal government because it has historically had the country's most polluted air.

Under federal law, other states are sometimes allowed to adopt those stricter standards, and 11 other states planned to stop selling new gas-powered cars by 2035 alongside California, meaning about 40% of the US car market would have been affected. The resolution, previously passed by the House, now heads to President Trump, who is expected to sign it. Democratic leaders in California and the Senate denounced the vote as illegal and promised to challenge it in court, arguing that Republicans bypassed Senate rules and undermined state authority. The Senate parliamentarian, a nonpartisan staffer who interprets the legislative body's rules, said the move was illegal, but the Senate overruled that non-binding guidance—an exceedingly rare move, NPR reports.

The Congressional Review Act, used to overturn the California waiver, is typically reserved for federal—not state-specific—rules, leading to questions about the move's legality. The Government Accountability Office also found that the waivers don't qualify for using the review act, Politico reports. Democrats warn that ignoring the GAO and the parliamentarian sets a risky precedent, CBS News reports. If upheld, the Senate action could limit California's environmental authority and force it to consider alternative ways to meet its climate targets. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)