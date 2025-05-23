Submersible Implosion: 'What Was That Bang?'

This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.   (U.S. Coast Guard Video courtesy Pelagic Research Services via AP)

Chilling video from the support ship for the doomed Titan submersible captures the moment of the sub's fatal implosion. As she sat onboard the support ship, Wendy Rush, wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush—one of five people aboard the sub—said, "What was that bang?" after hearing the noise, the BBC reports. The footage was obtained by the US Coast Guard, which shared it with the BBC for an upcoming documentary. Rush apparently believed the dive was proceeding as planned when she received a text message moments later saying the sub had dropped two weights, but experts now believe the text message had been sent just before the implosion, and simply took longer than the sound of the implosion to reach the support ship. See the video at the BBC. (More OceanGate stories.)

