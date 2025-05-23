Woman Stopped by Customs Triggered Quite a Bust

A routine travel check in Spain led to a major trove of stolen artifacts, highlighting a growing criminal trade in ancient treasures. In October, Spanish customs officials stopped a woman traveling from Mallorca to Germany and found 55 coins and a ring in her luggage, per the Washington Post . She claimed the items belonged to her late husband, who'd been an archaeologist and diver, and were headed for an evaluation in Germany. The discovery prompted a wider investigation, ultimately revealing more than 1,000 ancient objects, including coins, jewelry, lamps, and swords, some of which dated back to the Talayotic culture (1600BC–123BC), per the Spanish Civil Guard.

The couple's daughter now faces charges related to the plundering of underwater wrecks and other archaeological sites. The recovered items, meanwhile, are set to be cataloged and transferred to the Museum of Mallorca, where they'll go on display. The case falls under "Operation Pandora IX," a yearly crackdown led by Interpol, Europol, and others, targeting cultural heritage trafficking in 23 countries. This year's operation resulted in 80 arrests and the seizure of more than 37,000 items—from Roman coins and ceramics to paintings, per Interpol. That's a steep rise from recent years, reflecting what Interpol describes as a "highly lucrative" new market for organized crime syndicates that escalated during the pandemic, per the Post.

The operation also saw Spanish police break up a gang selling illegally excavated Roman coins; Italy's heritage police confiscate a falsely attributed painting; and Greek authorities recover stolen Byzantine icons. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, intercepted nearly 90 artifacts leaving the country amid the ongoing conflict. Deutsche Welle notes that investigators also kept tabs on potentially illegal sales online, leading to the seizure of nearly 4,300 more artifacts. Interpol spokesperson Samuel Heath warned that cultural crime, often viewed as low risk, damages not just historical scholarship but entire communities, fueling broader criminal activity. "It isn't just, 'OK, we've lost a coin, and we've lost a bit of pottery,'" he said—it's part of a much bigger issue of "historical damage." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)