Ex-Devil Wears Prada Drummer Among Dead in San Diego Crash

Two of the victims who died aboard the Cessna plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday were well-known in the music industry. Daniel Williams, former drummer for Christian metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, was killed in the crash, Williams' father confirms to TMZ . Music agent Dave Shapiro, owner of the agency Sound Talent Group, was also killed, the company confirms to Billboard . Shapiro, who had a pilot's license and more than a decade of flight experience, is listed as the owner of the plane that crashed. The company says he and two employees died, the AP reports, but the San Diego Union-Tribune notes it's still not clear who else died, and whether Williams was one of the employees. Six people total were on the plane at the time, and none are expected to have survived, CNN reports.

It's also not clear what caused the plane to go down. It had taken off from Teterboro, New Jersey, around 11:15pm Wednesday night and made a fuel stop in Wichita, Kansas. It crashed across the street from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, where it was attempting to land, around 3:45am Thursday, the New York Times reports. Visibility was low at the time due to fog. The aircraft hit a power line before plunging into the neighborhood, where it destroyed several homes and cars. No serious injuries were reported on the ground. "I can't quite put words to describe what the scene looked like with the jet fuel running down the streets and everything on fire all at once," San Diego's police chief said. "It was pretty horrific to see."