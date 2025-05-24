Cities Where Homes Cost Under $300K

In lots of big cities, the cost of a new home has ballooned beyond the point of affordability for many. It's still possible, though, to buy for under $300,000 in places around the country, and the real estate brokerage firm Redfin is out with a ranking. It turns out that Detroit might be the best bargain out of the 91 most populous metro areas:

Detroit, Michigan, median home price of $180,950 Cleveland, Ohio, $227,000 Dayton, Ohio, $229,500 Rochester, New York, $230,750 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, $235,000 Buffalo, New York, $243,000 McAllen, Texas, 250,000 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, $258,815 St. Louis, Missouri, $263,850 El Paso, Texas, $264,000