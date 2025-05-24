Cities Where Homes Cost Under $300K

Detroit and Cleveland top the list
Posted May 24, 2025 2:00 PM CDT
Cities Where Homes Cost Under $300K
The Detroit skyline.   (Getty / Steven_Kriemadis)

In lots of big cities, the cost of a new home has ballooned beyond the point of affordability for many. It's still possible, though, to buy for under $300,000 in places around the country, and the real estate brokerage firm Redfin is out with a ranking. It turns out that Detroit might be the best bargain out of the 91 most populous metro areas:

  1. Detroit, Michigan, median home price of $180,950
  2. Cleveland, Ohio, $227,000
  3. Dayton, Ohio, $229,500
  4. Rochester, New York, $230,750
  5. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, $235,000
  6. Buffalo, New York, $243,000
  7. McAllen, Texas, 250,000
  8. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, $258,815
  9. St. Louis, Missouri, $263,850
  10. El Paso, Texas, $264,000

An assessment at WalletHub, meanwhile, also puts Detroit up high in terms of affordability for homebuyers—at No. 2. One big reason for that: Roughly 20% of housing in the city is vacant because people have moved out. Ahead of it in the ranking (which looks at a broader range of factors beyond price) is nearby Flint, Michigan. Others in the top five are Pittsburgh; Surprise, Arizona; and Akron, Ohio. (Check out other lists.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X