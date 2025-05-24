Judge Orders Administration to Facilitate Another Return

Saying it's likely that the deportation of a Guatemalan man "lacked any semblance of due process," a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his return. The government had delivered the man, who is gay, to Mexico despite his protestations that he feared for his safety there, the Hill reports. He had argued that he previously had been raped and held for ransom in Mexico, per court documents. Late Friday in Boston, US District Judge Brian Murphy told the administration it must "take all immediate steps," to get the man, who now is in hiding in Guatemala, back to the US. Among Murphy's criticisms of the administration was its accidental revelation of the man's name, though the judge ordered that it use pseudonyms. The case has unfolded this way: