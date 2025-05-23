Kim Kardashian Graduates From Law School

Reality star started getting involved with criminal justice 6 years ago
Posted May 23, 2025 1:35 AM CDT
Kim Kardashian Graduates From Law School
Kim Kardashian leaves the justice palace after testifying, regarding a robbery of millions of dollars in jewels from her Paris hotel room in 2016, in Paris, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.   (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Kim Kardashian is now a law school graduate. Her journey took six years, longer than the four she had originally planned, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her work schedule, People reports. "It wasn't easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up," the reality star wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment." She says she felt especially triumphant "when I conquered subjects I initially feared."

She says three people whose release from prison she championed spoke at her graduation. "Their deeply personal stories of perseverance through adversity and injustice profoundly inspires me and form the heart of my 'why,'" she wrote. She also thanked her legal mentor Van Jones, a CNN commentator featured in one of the videos she shared, USA Today reports. Also among those celebrating the accomplishment was Ivanka Trump, who called Kardashian "my favorite law school graduate." It'll be a while before you can call her "Kim Kardashian, Esquire," though; she must first pass the bar exam, which is offered in California in July and February, the Los Angeles Times reports. (More Kim Kardashian stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X