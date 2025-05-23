Costa Rica Cops Make a Very Unusual Find

Costa Rican police seized five capybaras, crack cocaine, and marijuana after chasing down a fleeing vehicle on a highway along the Central American country's Pacific coast on Thursday. The large rodents are a semi-aquatic South American relative of the guinea pig and happen to be having a moment on social platforms. But they are not native to Costa Rica, and the Public Security Ministry said Thursday that possessing, transporting, or trafficking them is illegal. Officials said the five animals—a male, a female, and three pups— were the first capybaras ever seized in the country, Diario Extra reports.