Israel Hit Tent for Displaced

Israeli strikes over the previous 24 hours killed at least 38 people in Gaza, including a mother and her two children sheltering in a tent, local health officials said Sunday, with no data available for a second straight day from now-inaccessible hospitals in the north. Details also emerged of the doctor who lost nine of her 10 children in an Israeli strike on Friday, the AP reports. The new strike on the tent housing displaced people that killed the mother and children occurred in the central city of Deir al-Balah, according to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. A strike in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza killed at least five, including two women and a child, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Only one of pediatrician Alaa al-Najjar's 10 children survived the strike on their home Friday near the southern city of Khan Younis. Both the 11-year-old and al-Najjar's husband, also a doctor, were badly hurt. The remains of the other children were brought to the morgue in a single body bag, said a fellow pediatrician at Nasser Hospital, Alaa al-Zayan. The home was struck minutes after Hamdi al-Najjar had driven his wife to the hospital. His brother, Ismail al-Najjar, was first to arrive at the scene. "They were innocent children," the brother said, with the youngest 7 months old. "And my brother has no business with (Palestinian) factions." Israel on Saturday said "the claim regarding harm to uninvolved civilians is under review." It says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames Hamas for their deaths because it operates in densely populated areas.

Gaza's Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in the territory since Israel ended a ceasefire and renewed its offensive in March, vowing to destroy Hamas and return the 58 hostages it still holds from the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Israel also blocked the import of all food, medicine and fuel for 2½ months before letting a trickle of aid enter last week, after experts' warnings of famine and pressure from Israel's allies. Israel has been pursuing a new plan to tightly control all aid to Gaza, which the United Nations has rejected.