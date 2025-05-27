Historic Pub Shuts Down for a Modern Reason

An English pub that dates back to the 15th century has shut its doors over a very 21st-century issue: It seems somebody posted images of the place on social media, which violates the rules of the notoriously strict owner, reports the BBC . The pub is The Abbey, located in the Derby suburb of Darley Abbey, and it's owned by Samuel Smith's Brewery. No cell phones, laptops, or even TVs are allowed in Smith-owned establishments. Nor are jukeboxes—or cussing.

Locals who turned up at The Abbey last week were greeted with a handwritten sign on the door reading, "Closed!! Due to someone posting pictures of the Abbey on social media. Sam Smith has taken the alcohol and closed these premises," per Derbyshire Live. The newspaper notes that a couple on a mission to visit every pub in the UK might well be the offenders, because they recently visited and put up multiple photos. Regardless, it appears the doors are shut for good, at least under the current ownership. Locals, however, say they are committed to finding a way to reopen the place, per a separate story at Derbyshire Live.