King: Canada Is Facing a 'Critical Moment'

King Charles III said Canada is facing unprecedented challenges in a world that's never been more dangerous as he opened the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday with a speech widely viewed as a show of support in the face of annexation threats by US. Trump's repeated suggestion that the US annex Canada prompted Prime Minister Mark Carney to invite Charles to give the speech from the throne outlining his government's priorities for the new session of Parliament. The king, citing Canada's national anthem, proclaimed that the "True North is indeed strong and free" and reaffirmed Canada's sovereignty," the AP reports.

"We must face reality: since the Second World War, our world has never been more dangerous and unstable. Canada is facing challenges that, in our lifetimes, are unprecedented," Charles, Canada's head of state, said in French. He added that "many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them."