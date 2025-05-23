Kermit Has Advice for University's Class of 2025

'Life is better when we leap together,' Muppet says in University of Maryland address
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 23, 2025 6:36 AM CDT

Kermit the Frog knows it's not easy being green—or graduating from college and entering the real world, especially during a time of economic uncertainty and political turmoil. Members of the University of Maryland's class of 2025 received their diplomas Thursday evening with sage advice from the amphibious Muppet ringing in their ears, the AP reports.

  • "As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice—if you're willing to listen to a frog," Kermit said. "Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together."

  • "Life's like a movie, write your own ending," he said. "Keep believing, keep pretending. You've all done just what you set out to do. And you're just getting started.'" As he wrapped up his remarks, Kermit invited the crowd to sing along as the opening chords of "Rainbow Connection" were played, the Washington Post reports.
  • The university announced in March that Kermit, who was created in 1955, would be this year's commencement—or Kermencement, as it was called on campus—speaker.
  • He is also no stranger to the school. Muppets creator Jim Henson graduated from Maryland in 1960. A home economics major, he fashioned the original frog puppet from one of his mother's coats and a Ping-Pong ball cut in half, according to the university.
(More Kermit the Frog stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X