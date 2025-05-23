Grim Details of DC Shooting Emerge

Capital punishment is on the table for the suspect in the DC museum shooting on Wednesday that left two Israeli Embassy staffers dead. Interim US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro now says that the case is eligible for the death penalty, and that Elias Rodriguez—who the Washington Post notes has been hit with charges of first-degree murder and murder of foreign officials, as well as firearms charges—has been informed that's what he's facing. "This is the kind of case that picks at old sores and old scars, because these kinds of cases remind us of what has happened in the past that we can never and must never forget," Pirro said, per NBC Washington. More:

Shooting: Charging documents offer more grim details of the shooting in which Israeli Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and American Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, a young couple said to be close to getting engaged, were gunned down. Per surveillance footage included in charging documents, Milgrim tried to crawl away after being initially shot. The suspect allegedly followed her, shot again, and stopped to reload. Milgrim still managed to sit up, which is when the suspect reportedly shot her yet again.