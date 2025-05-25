Amid Massive Russian Strikes, Moscow, Kyiv Swap POWs

Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners on Sunday, the third and last part of a major exchange that reflected a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire in more than three years of war. Just hours earlier, Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other regions came under a massive Russian drone-and-missile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens. Ukrainian officials described it as the largest aerial assault since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, reports the AP . Russia's Defense Ministry said each side brought home 303 more soldiers, after each released a total of 307 combatants and civilians on Saturday, and 390 on Friday—the biggest swap of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange, saying on X on Sunday that "303 Ukrainian defenders are home." In talks held in Istanbul earlier this month—the first time the two sides met face to face for peace talks since—Kyiv and Moscow agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war and civilian detainees each. The scale of onslaught was stunning—Russia hit Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles, the largest single aerial attack of the more than three-years-long war, according to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force. In all, Russia used 69 missiles of various types and 298 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones, he said. For Kyiv, the day was particularly somber as the city observed Kyiv Day, a national holiday that falls on the last Sunday in May, commemorating its founding in the 5th century.

"These were deliberate strikes on ordinary cities," Zelensky wrote on X, adding that Sunday's targets included Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions. "Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help," Zelensky said. "Determination matters now—the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace." The prisoner swap was the only tangible outcome from peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month that have so far failed to produce a ceasefire and a rare moment of cooperation between the warring sides.