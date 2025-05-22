Letter to Cruise Passengers: Your Captain Has Died

Passengers on a Princess Cruises ship received sad news 13 days into a 19-day cruise around Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. "It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Captain Michele Bartolomei, who died onboard Diamond Princess earlier of a sudden medical emergency," a letter delivered to passengers' cabins said. The captain's death was also announced over the ship's PA system, 9News reports. Bartolomei died while the ship was docked in Keelung, Taiwan, reports the New York Post . Passengers said they were woken up in the early hours of May 19 by an announcement asking the ship's medical team to report to the medical center.

The letter to passengers said another captain would be at the helm for the rest of the cruise, due to end May 25 in Yokohama, Japan, People reports. Bartolomei "was a respected leader, whose decades of service at sea exemplified professionalism, dedication, and care for both guests and crew," the cruise line said in a statement, per USA Today. "Our hearts are with Captain Bartolomei's family during this incredibly difficult time, and we extend our deepest condolences to them." His age and cause of death were not disclosed. 9News reports that Bartolomei, who studied at nautical schools in Italy and lived in Canada, was about to mark 30 years of service with the company. (The Diamond Princess made headlines in early 2020 when it had the largest cluster of COVID cases outside China.)