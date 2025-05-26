Fraudulent Diagnoses Financed Doctor's Posh Lifestyle

Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada falsely diagnosed many of his patients, some as young as 13, with rheumatoid arthritis over the course of nearly 20 years—putting them through tests, hours of intravenous infusions, and what federal prosecutors described as other "excessive, repetitive and profit-driven" procedures. The more than $118 million in fraudulent health insurance claims the Texas physician submitted paid for his high-rolling lifestyle, according to the Justice Department. Last week, Zamora-Quezada, whose medical license was canceled in 2021, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes, the New York Times reports. Prosecutors said the scheme included: