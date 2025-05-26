Fraudulent Diagnoses Financed Doctor's Posh Lifestyle

Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada falsely diagnosed many of his patients, some as young as 13, with rheumatoid arthritis over the course of nearly 20 years—putting them through tests, hours of intravenous infusions, and what federal prosecutors described as other "excessive, repetitive and profit-driven" procedures. The more than $118 million in fraudulent health insurance claims the Texas physician submitted paid for his high-rolling lifestyle, according to the Justice Department. Last week, Zamora-Quezada, whose medical license was canceled in 2021, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes, the New York Times reports. Prosecutors said the scheme included:
- A coverup: Zamora-Quezada dropped any patients who questioned his diagnoses and hired employees he could manipulate over their immigration status. He fabricated records, sometimes took ultrasounds of employees he used as documentation for insurer audits. He hid patient records in a dilapidated barn in the Rio Grande Valley; they were found covered with feces, urine, rodents, and termites.
- The toll: His patients, some of whom he gave chemotherapy drugs, suffered strokes, necrosis of the jawbone, hair loss, liver damage, and debilitating pain. The number of patients Zamora-Quezada misdiagnosed in all is not known.
- The haul: Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and Blue Cross Blue Shield paid him a total of more than $28 million in false claims. Zamora-Quezada amassed two luxury penthouse apartments in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; condominiums in San Diego; Aspen, Colorado, and Punta Mita, Mexico; as well as multiple homes and commercial properties in Texas. The doctor traveled between his offices in the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio in a private jet and a Maserati.
In 2020, the 68-year-old rheumatologist was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, including seven counts of health care fraud, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, per KXAS. He was ordered to pay more than $28 million in restitution. Matthew Galeotti, head of the Justice Department's criminal division, described Zamora-Quezada's actions as a "profound betrayal of trust." (More fraud stories.)