Fire Sweeps Through Civil War-Era Site

Campgrounds and a horse ranch were evacuated Monday as a wildfire swept through a Civil War-era historical site in southern New Mexico. Ground crews, air tankers, and helicopters joined efforts to contain a blaze that damaged several buildings at the Fort Stanton Historical Site, authorities said. The wildfire scorched more than a half-square mile of terrain at the site and surrounding conservation lands managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management, the AP reports. Three Fort Stanton structures were damaged, said Laura Rabon, a spokesperson for a multi-agency team responding to the situation. It was unclear which buildings were hit by fire.

An advisory from the historical site said the fire entered a former World War II internment camp. Rabon said the fire was uncontained as crews cleared lines of vegetation on the north side of the wildfire and helicopters doused smoldering hot spots with water. The New Mexico State Forestry Division said the cause of the fire is "under investigation," the Santa Fe New Mexican reports. The blaze at Fort Stanton is about 15 miles away from communities at Ruidoso that were ravaged by wildfires last year when several hundred homes and businesses were destroyed. Those fires were followed by devastating flooding and erosion in scorched areas.