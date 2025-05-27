It's a Happy Ending for Cow Swept Away in Flood

Flooding has devastated farms across the Australian state of New South Wales, washing away people and cattle, though one cow has since reunited with her owner. The bovine was originally housed at a farm in Taree, a city intersected by the Manning River, which "reached levels not seen in nearly a century," per Fox News . She was carried away by floodwaters before turning up safe on a beach 11 miles away, per UPI . The BBC airs footage showing the cow lying down at the water's edge, then getting up and exploring.

Layla Philipson initially discovered the black cow on Old Bar Beach before sharing photos of the animal on a community noticeboard. The photos caught the notice of the cow's owner, who later reported the animal was being treated by a veterinarian, per UPI. "While this cow's story brings a bit of levity, the situation remains dire," per Fox. Parts of the state saw record-breaking rainfall, with more than 27 inches of rain dumped in some places in just a few days.

There were hundreds of rescues carried out, with five people confirmed dead. Another 50,000 people were isolated. Kevin Schlenert was rescued before his farm near Taree was entirely submerged. But he spent a harrowing night on a raised mattress in a bedroom and had to push away a young cow who tried to get into bed with him. "I felt bloody terrible doing it but it was either me or her," he tells the Guardian. He says 70% of his herd was washed away. He's found 15 dead cows so far. "I think this will send me bankrupt," Schlenert adds. "This is a breaking point for me."