In Wake of Liverpool Crash, Police Did Something Different

Washington Post reports they quickly shared biographical details of the suspect
Posted May 27, 2025 12:50 PM CDT
Police and emergency personnel work at the site of an incident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade, in Liverpool, England, Monday May 26, 2025.   (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Within 90 minutes of posting on X that they were responding to reports of an RTC (that's road traffic collision) in Liverpool city center, Merseyside Police followed up with this on X:

  • "We can confirm that the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area."
Two of those words—white and British—grabbed the attention of the Washington Post, which reports British police don't typically share biographical information about suspects, particularly so early into their investigation. The paper sees it as a small recalibration made in recognition of how social media outrage can foment, particularly in Liverpool.
  • "Officials were seemingly determined to head off the kind of dangerous backlash that has accompanied other shocking attacks and accidents, some of which have been followed by a wave of racially charged disinformation that leads to further violence."

For context: Last summer, Merseyside Police gave only the age (17) of the suspect that had had been arrested after a fatal knife attack on young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in nearby Southport. Rumors flew that the teen was Muslim asylum-seeker; later clarifications that he had been born in Wales did little to calm the situation. (Read the latest on what's known about the Liverpool parade crash here.)

