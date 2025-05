In Wake of Liverpool Crash, Police Did Something Different

Within 90 minutes of posting on X that they were responding to reports of an RTC (that's road traffic collision) in Liverpool city center, Merseyside Police followed up with this on X:

"We can confirm that the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area."

"Officials were seemingly determined to head off the kind of dangerous backlash that has accompanied other shocking attacks and accidents, some of which have been followed by a wave of racially charged disinformation that leads to further violence."

Two of those words—white and British—grabbed the attention of the Washington Post , which reports British police don't typically share biographical information about suspects, particularly so early into their investigation. The paper sees it as a small recalibration made in recognition of how social media outrage can foment, particularly in Liverpool.