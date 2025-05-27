In Wake of Liverpool Crash, Police Did Something Different

Within 90 minutes of posting on X that they were responding to reports of an RTC (that's road traffic collision) in Liverpool city center, Merseyside Police followed up with this on X:
- "We can confirm that the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area."
Two of those words—white and British—grabbed the attention of the Washington Post
, which reports British police don't typically share biographical information about suspects, particularly so early into their investigation. The paper sees it as a small recalibration made in recognition of how social media outrage can foment, particularly in Liverpool.
- "Officials were seemingly determined to head off the kind of dangerous backlash that has accompanied other shocking attacks and accidents, some of which have been followed by a wave of racially charged disinformation that leads to further violence."
For context: Last summer, Merseyside Police gave only the age (17) of the suspect that had had been arrested after a fatal knife attack on young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in nearby Southport. Rumors flew that the teen was Muslim asylum-seeker; later clarifications that he had been born in Wales did little to calm the situation. (Read the latest on what's known about the Liverpool parade crash here.)