Combs' Ex-Assistant Had Memorable First Day

The sex-trafficking trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to play out in court, and Tuesday's testimony featured a notable line from one of his former personal assistants, Capricorn Clark. She alleges that Combs threatened her life on her very first day on the job, reports CNN. This happened in 2004 when Combs brought her to Central Park at night and brought up her previous employment with Marion "Suge" Knight, a rival: