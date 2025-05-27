Entertainment / Sean Combs Combs' Ex-Assistant Had Memorable First Day Capricorn Clark alleges that Combs threatened to kill her By John Johnson Posted May 27, 2025 1:10 PM CDT Copied Sean "Diddy" Combs, right, blows kisses to people in the audience during his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) The sex-trafficking trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to play out in court, and Tuesday's testimony featured a notable line from one of his former personal assistants, Capricorn Clark. She alleges that Combs threatened her life on her very first day on the job, reports CNN. This happened in 2004 when Combs brought her to Central Park at night and brought up her previous employment with Marion "Suge" Knight, a rival: "He told me that he didn't know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and if anything happened, he would have to kill me," Clark told the court. She said Combs' security guard heard the exchange and said nothing. Clark later said Combs once suspected her of stealing jewelry and made her take a lie-detector test. She said the man administering the test told her if she failed, "they're going to throw you in the East River," per the Guardian. People has live coverage of Tuesday's testimony. (More Sean Combs stories.) Report an error