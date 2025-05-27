Murderer's Bail Breach Costs Her Mom Dearly

It's a wild footnote to the story of Yun Lu "Lucy" Li, who is serving a life sentence in Canada for murder and attempted murder of her business partners: Her mom has to pay up $1 million because Li breached her bail terms years ago. As the CBC explains, Li and husband Oliver Karafa were convicted of the February 2021 shooting in Hamilton, Ontario that killed Tyler Pratt and wounded Jordyn Romano; the pair fled to Europe but were caught in Hungary in June, reports the Hamilton Spectator . At a December 2021 bail hearing, Hong Wei Liao committed $2 million as a surety—meaning someone who makes sure the person on bail complies with their bail terms—with three friends ponying up another million and also acting as sureties.

Liao's lawyer says the mother vowed she'd put extra security measures in place—like locking Li's door at night and confiscating her credit cards—but she left town in May 2023, leaving one of the other sureties, Nam Sook Bae, in charge. Li convinced Bae to take her to lunch at a restaurant with Li's sisters and a possible witness—directly violating bail. The next day, a visit to her sister's downtown condo led to further breaches, including unsupervised phone and gym use. In both instances, Li reportedly told Bae she needed to meet with a paralegal, with Bae's lawyer accusing Li of "actively manipulating and deceiving her."

Police tracked Li via GPS and arrested her for the breaches; she remained behind bars until her trial. Under the May 16 order, Li must forfeit half of what she pledged, with Bae giving up $50,000 of the $200,000 she pledged; they must pay up within a year. Two standout quotes:

From Li's lawyer: "She never imagined for a moment that her daughter would ever do something as thoughtless, selfish, irresponsible."

From the judge: "This is the highest amount I've ever ordered, and I'm not sure it's equaled in Ontario."