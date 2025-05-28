Trump Lashes Out at 'Nastiest Question'

President Trump isn't happy about a term coined by Financial Times reporter Robert Armstrong for markets' reaction to his tariffs: TACO, standing for "Trump always chickens out." Trump was clearly irritated when a reporter asked him about the term on Wednesday. "I've never heard that. You mean because I reduced China from 145% that I set down to 100, and then down to another number, and I said you have to open up your whole country?" the president said, per the Hill. "And because I gave the European Union a 50% tariff and they called up and said, 'Please let's meet right now,'" he added. "You call that chickening out?"