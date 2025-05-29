Divorce Lawyer Accused of Killing His Client to Stall Trial

A former Ohio divorce attorney accused of fatally stabbing one of his clients more than a decade ago has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy charges. Gregory J. Moore entered his plea virtually on Wednesday in a Cuyahoga County court involving the March 2013 killing of 53-year-old fertility nurse and mom of four Aliza Sherman, whose body was found on a downtown Cleveland sidewalk not far from where she'd been set to meet Moore about her divorce trial scheduled to begin the next day, per the AP . According to the indictment against Moore, now 51, the lawyer had intended to kidnap Moore to delay that trial, luring her to his locked office and then ambushing her when she was returning to her car after not being able to get inside.

"An individual who was either Moore or an unknown co-conspirator approached Sherman ... circled behind her, chased her ... and then stabbed her over 10 times," the indictment reads. The indictment adds that Moore entered the office later that day using a swipe pass and even sent a text to Sherman and called her multiple times, all in an effort to throw investigators off his trail. The New York Times notes that wasn't the only part of his "brutal scheme" to put off Sherman's trial—he also reportedly avoided court appearances by pretending he was sick, getting into a car accident, and even calling in bomb threats to courthouses in 2012.

Five years after those threats, Moore received six months behind bars for them, as well as for lying to authorities regarding Sherman's death. The current indictment doesn't get into why investigators think Moore, arrested in Texas in early May, wanted to delay Sherman's trial. An attorney for Moore says he'll fight the charges, and that it "appears to be the same evidence that they didn't have 12 years ago that they're just repeating again." Jennifer Rivchun, Sherman's daughter, said her family has been waiting a long time for justice. "If a person is capable of such calculated violence against a person he had a professional obligation to defend, one must ask what else is he capable of," she said Wednesday, per WEWS. Bail for Moore has been set at $2 million. (More divorce attorney stories.)