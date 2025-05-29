Pro Tip: Don't Do Mushrooms Before a Hike

A group of hikers had quite the trip in the Adirondacks this week, in more ways than one. Officials say that a 911 call came in on Saturday morning from two individuals on Cascade Mountain who made an alarming comment—that a third person they'd been hiking with had died, reports the AP. Per a release from New York state's Department of Environmental Conservation, the hikers eventually met up with the mountain's summit steward and said they were lost—at which point, according to officials, "it became clear that the two hikers had ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms," per Syracuse.com.