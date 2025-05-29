Pro Tip: Don't Do Mushrooms Before a Hike

A group of hikers had quite the trip in the Adirondacks this week, in more ways than one. Officials say that a 911 call came in on Saturday morning from two individuals on Cascade Mountain who made an alarming comment—that a third person they'd been hiking with had died, reports the AP. Per a release from New York state's Department of Environmental Conservation, the hikers eventually met up with the mountain's summit steward and said they were lost—at which point, according to officials, "it became clear that the two hikers had ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms," per Syracuse.com.
"The steward determined the hikers were in an altered mental state," the release notes. Their supposedly dead friend also soon called and revealed they weren't dead, or even injured. A forest ranger escorted the two apparently hallucinating hikers to a waiting ambulance. As for the actually-not-deceased-after-all hiker, who was brought back by the ranger to the hikers' campsite, "the precise chain of events which led their friends to believe they were dead is unknown," notes Men's Journal. (More hikers stories.)