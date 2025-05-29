Flier Called for Help, Then Attacked: Feds

A routine flight turned chaotic when a Kansas man allegedly attacked a flight attendant midair, forcing an emergency landing and prompting federal charges. Authorities are now piecing together what led to the onboard disturbance that stunned passengers and crew on Tuesday night. Prosecutors allege that Julius Jordan Priester, 24, of Wichita, became disruptive about 30 minutes into an American Airlines flight from Connecticut to Chicago, per the New York Times . According to an FBI affidavit, Priester started to remove his shirt, sprinted toward the back of the plane while yelling for help, and grabbed a seated flight attendant by the shirt collar.

He reportedly threw the attendant to the floor; shouted, "You're coming with me"; and attempted to drag the attendant up the aisle, despite orders from crew members to stop. Passengers are said to have intervened, restraining Priester in a seat, where he allegedly continued acting erratically and speaking incoherently. The plane's captain declared an emergency, returning to Bradley International Airport about 90 minutes after takeoff, per Fox News. Connecticut State Police took Priester into custody, and he was transported to a hospital for evaluation before being arrested, authorities said.

Priester is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants—a federal crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. He's being held ahead of a bond hearing on Friday. Prosecutors are requesting pretrial detention, citing Priester's previous criminal record in Kansas, which includes an aggravated assault conviction and a parole violation charge. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)