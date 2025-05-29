Court Ruling Blows Up Trump's Tariff Leverage

President Trump upended world trade with his tariffs. Wednesday's decision from a federal court upends Trump's ability to continue upending things. For now, markets are thrilled that the court has taken away Trump's ability to wield most tariffs the way he has, but the administration plans to appeal. Details:

Ruling: The Court of International Trade—a federal body made up of Reagan, Obama, and Trump appointees—decreed that Trump doesn't have the legal authority to impose most of the sweeping tariffs he has enacted. Trump did so under his interpretation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, notes the Wall Street Journal, but the court found that he overreached and invalidated them.