Trump Has One Big Gripe About Qatar Luxury Jet

President Trump makes no secret of admiring "big, beautiful" things, but the controversial $400 million luxury jet he says was a gift to the US from Qatar may be too large, even for him. Although Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the recently accepted Boeing 747, which the Defense Department plans to convert into Air Force One, was a "beautiful, big, magnificent, free airplane for the United States Air Force," it may be too much for him, personally, per the Guardian. More:

Trump's gripe: "They tried to say: 'Oh, it's Trump's airplane,'" he said of the 747-8 aircraft from Qatar, which is about 18 feet longer than the 747-200B that serves as the current Air Force One. "Oh, yeah, sure. It's too big; frankly, it's much too big." Still, the president noted that he was "very proud" that he finagled the deal, per the Washington Post.