Hailey Bieber Unloads Her Beauty Brand for $1B

Hailey Bieber has a lot to celebrate. Not only did she land the cover of Vogue's Summer issue , but her skincare brand, rhode, is joining forces with e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal that signals a major shakeup in the affordable beauty market. The acquisition—e.l.f.'s largest so far, topping its $355 million purchase of Naturium last year—promises to bring Bieber's cult-favorite products to even more fans, and could reshape how beauty brands reach young consumers worldwide. Launched by Bieber in 2022, rhode reported $212 million in sales in its last fiscal year. Its products will soon be available in Sephora stores across North America and the UK.

"One of the things we really like about rhode is just how tight the product assortment is. It's only 10 products across skincare, color cosmetics, and accessories," says e.l.f. CEO Tarang Amin. The brand benefits from Bieber's social media influence, with fans lining up for pop-up events and products often selling out online. E.l.f. itself is popular with teens, routinely topping cosmetic brand surveys in that age group. The company says the acquisition will help rhode grow its retail presence and expand internationally. Bieber said in an Instagram statement that "I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)