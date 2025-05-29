ICE Targets Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard

In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew dozens of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts island was targeted by federal authorities, as was nearby Nantucket. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said around 40 people were arrested on the two islands. Witnesses said they saw masked officers in unmarked vehicles stopping work vans and other vehicles to question the occupants, the Vineyard Gazette reports. "They were just grabbing people out of their cars," a witness says. Coast Guard vessels took the detained people away from the islands. Some residents protested, with one woman shouting, "You should be ashamed of yourselves" at agents.

In a news release, ICE said the operation, which involved agencies including the FBI and the ATF, led to the arrest of a "documented member of the notorious MS-13 street gang and at least one child sex offender." The names of the migrants and details of the allegations were not released. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey criticized the federal action, saying federal agencies hadn't shared any information with state and local police departments, CAI reports. "It's one thing to go after and target those who have committed crimes, who are here unlawfully," Healey said. "It's concerning when we see people, moms and dads, being ripped away from families, neighbors, coworkers taken away—literally, it looks like, on the way to job sites in Nantucket and on the Vineyard."

"There have been real questions raised about due process and whether or not ICE and immigration officials are following, complying with due process here and in other states, and we need answers," Healey said. This wasn't the first ICE operation on the islands, but previous operations, including one in September, were much smaller, the Gazette reports. "While under the previous administration, people with serious criminal records might have been prioritized for arrest, now absolutely everyone is at risk of being detained," says immigration attorney Rachel Self.