Judge Hands Harvard a Win on Graduation Day

As Harvard University held commencement ceremonies Thursday, a federal judge extended her restraining order against the Trump administration's attempt to block international students from enrolling at America's oldest university. Judge Allison D. Burroughs said the order she issued last week will remain in place until a preliminary injunction is issued, the Washington Post reports. The decision means Harvard will be allowed to keep enrolling foreign students until at least the next hearing in the case, which has not been scheduled, reports the Harvard Crimson .

At Thursday's hearing, administration lawyers suggested they might back down from the order last week that immediately revoked Harvard's ability to enroll international students and go through a longer process, the Crimson reports. The Department of Homeland Security said that it would give Harvard 30 days to submit evidence contesting the revocation plan and that the university would be able to appeal any decision. Lawyers for Harvard said an injunction was still necessary to protect the university during the process, reports Reuters. "The First Amendment harms we are suffering are real and continuing," said attorney Ian Gershengorn.

"Today's court decision allows the University to continue enrolling international students and scholars while the case moves forward," a Harvard spokesperson for the school said in a statement, per the Post. "Harvard will continue to take steps to protect the rights of our international students and scholars, members of our community who are vital to the University's academic mission and community—and whose presence here benefits our country immeasurably." The AP reports that Harvard President Alan Garber didn't directly mention the Trump administration's threats in commencement remarks Thursday, but he received "rousing applause" when he welcomed " students from around the world, just as it should be." (More Harvard University stories.)