Tomatoes Recalled Over 'High Risk of Illness or Death'

The Food and Drug Administration has updated an ongoing recall of tomatoes to its most severe level, warning there is a high risk of "serious adverse health consequences or death" to those who consume affected products. The recall, for potential salmonella contamination, applies to tomatoes distributed in late April. The New York Times reports consumers are unlikely to come across fresh tomatoes that have been recalled at this point, but the bacteria can survive for months in wet environments, so if any affected tomatoes were frozen, they could still be impacted. The tomatoes were sold in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Newsweek reports. No illnesses have yet been linked to the tomatoes.