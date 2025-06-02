Tomatoes Recalled Over 'High Risk of Illness or Death'

The Food and Drug Administration has updated an ongoing recall of tomatoes to its most severe level, warning there is a high risk of "serious adverse health consequences or death" to those who consume affected products. The recall, for potential salmonella contamination, applies to tomatoes distributed in late April. The New York Times reports consumers are unlikely to come across fresh tomatoes that have been recalled at this point, but the bacteria can survive for months in wet environments, so if any affected tomatoes were frozen, they could still be impacted. The tomatoes were sold in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Newsweek reports. No illnesses have yet been linked to the tomatoes.
Meanwhile, however, an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers has sickened at least 45 people in 18 states so far, NBC News reports. Cucumbers produced by Bedner and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, sold between April 29 and May 19, are affected. Walmart and Target have recently been added to the list of retailers that distributed the cucumbers, including in ready-to-eat products. Among the affected products are Walmart's Marketside cucumber slices, Boar's Head Greek-style chicken salad, and Mai-brand sushi and maki rolls. Target has a list of its affected products here. (More recall stories.)